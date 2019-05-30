Atlanta
Meet the Transitional Deacons
Published May 30, 2019
ATLANTA—Bishop Joel M. Konzen ordained the following men to the transitional diaconate May 25 at the Cathedral of Christ the King:
Name: Cristian Cossio
Place of Birth: Colombia
Age: 33
Family: Parents are Jaime León Cossio Herrera and María Aleyda Sepúlveda. Three siblings.
Summer service: St. Brigid Church, Johns Creek.
Hobbies: Reading including works by favorite author Edgar Allan Poe, poetry and praying on long walks.
Name: Paul Porter
Place of Birth: Marietta
Age: 28
Family: Parents are Mark and Carol Porter. Two siblings.
Summer service: St. Pius X Church, Conyers.
Hobbies: Hiking, sports and cooking.
Name: Míller Gómez Ruiz
Place of Birth: Colombia
Age: 30
Family: Parents are Carlos Alberto and Aurelia Ruiz. Seven siblings, one deceased.
Summer service: St. Catherine of Siena Church, Kennesaw.
Hobbies: Reading, playing guitar and spending time with friends and family.
