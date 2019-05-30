Georgia Bulletin

The Newspaper of the Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta

Atlanta

Meet the Transitional Deacons

Published May 30, 2019

ATLANTA—Bishop Joel M. Konzen ordained the following men to the transitional diaconate May 25 at the Cathedral of Christ the King:

Cristian Cossio

Name: Cristian Cossio

Place of Birth: Colombia

Age: 33

Family: Parents are Jaime León Cossio Herrera and María Aleyda Sepúlveda. Three siblings.

Summer service: St. Brigid Church, Johns Creek.

Hobbies: Reading including works by favorite author Edgar Allan Poe, poetry and praying on long walks.

Paul Porter

Name: Paul Porter

Place of Birth: Marietta

Age: 28

Family: Parents are Mark and Carol Porter. Two siblings.

Summer service: St. Pius X Church, Conyers.

Hobbies: Hiking, sports and cooking.

Miller Gómez Ruiz

Name: Míller Gómez Ruiz

Place of Birth: Colombia

Age: 30

Family: Parents are Carlos Alberto and Aurelia Ruiz. Seven siblings, one deceased.

Summer service: St. Catherine of Siena Church, Kennesaw.

Hobbies: Reading, playing guitar and spending time with friends and family.

The Georgia Bulletin story on the May 25 ordination can be found here.

