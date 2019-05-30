Meet the Transitional Deacons

Facebook

ATLANTA—Bishop Joel M. Konzen ordained the following men to the transitional diaconate May 25 at the Cathedral of Christ the King:

Name: Cristian Cossio

Place of Birth: Colombia

Age: 33

Family: Parents are Jaime León Cossio Herrera and María Aleyda Sepúlveda. Three siblings.

Summer service: St. Brigid Church, Johns Creek.

Hobbies: Reading including works by favorite author Edgar Allan Poe, poetry and praying on long walks.

Name: Paul Porter

Place of Birth: Marietta

Age: 28

Family: Parents are Mark and Carol Porter. Two siblings.

Summer service: St. Pius X Church, Conyers.

Hobbies: Hiking, sports and cooking.

Name: Míller Gómez Ruiz

Place of Birth: Colombia

Age: 30

Family: Parents are Carlos Alberto and Aurelia Ruiz. Seven siblings, one deceased.

Summer service: St. Catherine of Siena Church, Kennesaw.

Hobbies: Reading, playing guitar and spending time with friends and family.