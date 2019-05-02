Holy Spirit Preparatory comes from behind to win at home







Holy Spirit Preparatory School catcher Gilberto Lajara, right, runs out of the batter’s box after getting a fourth inning base hit. Holy Spirit Prep produced four runs on six hits, extending its lead to 7-2 during the fourth inning. When the game ended in the sixth inning, Holy Spirit Prep was a 13-3 winner over Atlanta’s Brandon Hall School in the April 25 game. Photo By Michael Alexander

ATLANTA—Brandon Hall School scored the first two runs of the April 25 baseball game against Holy Spirit Preparatory School during the top of the second inning. After a sacrifice fly by Holy Spirit Prep catcher Gilberto Lajara in the bottom of the second inning, his teammate Aiden Schultz was able to score from third base for the team’s first run.

After a scoreless third inning by Brandon Hall, Holy Spirit Prep added two runs in the third to take its first lead, 3-2.

Ben Grantham was the starting pitcher for Holy Spirit Prep through three innings, allowing two runs on three hits, striking out six and walking one. In the fourth inning, Terrance Parker took the mound to pitch. Parker retired two batters by strikeout and forced a third to hit into a ground out.

A big offensive fourth inning by Holy Spirit Prep produced four runs on six hits, and extended its lead to 7-2.

Holy Spirit Prep added four more runs in the fifth inning, including a home run by Parker.

Deacon Broda came in to pitch the sixth inning. Brandon Hall scored its third and final run of game that inning.

Holy Spirit Prep scored two more runs in the sixth inning to make the score 13-3, and that’s how the game ended. Altogether, Holy Spirit Prep racked up 17 hits. In addition to Lajara, Grantham, Schultz, Parker and Broda, left-fielder Max Bendig was among the group of players who all managed multiple hits during the game.

Holy Spirit Prep (6-7) took some momentum into the state playoffs, April 28, as they traveled to Chula to face Tiftarea Academy.