  • Holy Spirit Preparatory School catcher Gilberto Lajara, right, runs out of the batter’s box after getting a fourth inning base hit. Holy Spirit Prep produced four runs on six hits, and extending its lead to 7-2 during the fourth inning. When the game ended in the sixth inning, Holy Spirit Prep was a 13-3 winner over Atlanta’s Brandon Hall School in the April 25 game. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • Holy Spirit Prep starting pitcher Ben Grantham (#4) beats out a throw to first base in the first inning. In three innings as the starting pitcher, he allowed two runs on three hits, striking out six and walking one. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • After his teammate Jackson King gets a base hit during the second inning, Holy Spirit Prep second baseman Aiden Schultz (#8) takes off running from first base and makes it to third base to put his team in scoring position. Holy Spirit Prep came from behind to defeat Atlanta’s Brandon Hall School in the April 25 game 13-3. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • In addition to relief pitching and playing short stop for Holy Spirit Prep, Terrance Parker (#13) had seven RBIs on three hits. He drove in runs on a single in the third inning, a double in the fourth, and a home run in the fifth. Photo By Michael Alexander

Holy Spirit Preparatory comes from behind to win at home

By MICHAEL ALEXANDER, Photographer | Published May 2, 2019

ATLANTA—Brandon Hall School scored the first two runs of the April 25 baseball game against Holy Spirit Preparatory School during the top of the second inning. After a sacrifice fly by Holy Spirit Prep catcher Gilberto Lajara in the bottom of the second inning, his teammate Aiden Schultz was able to score from third base for the team’s first run.

After a scoreless third inning by Brandon Hall, Holy Spirit Prep added two runs in the third to take its first lead, 3-2.

Holy Spirit Prep third baseman Palmer Pressly (#20) takes a lead off second base. He had one of the team’s six hits in the fourth inning. They defeated Atlanta’s Brandon Hall School 13-3 in the April 25 game. Photo By Michael Alexander

Ben Grantham was the starting pitcher for Holy Spirit Prep through three innings, allowing two runs on three hits, striking out six and walking one. In the fourth inning, Terrance Parker took the mound to pitch. Parker retired two batters by strikeout and forced a third to hit into a ground out.

A big offensive fourth inning by Holy Spirit Prep produced four runs on six hits, and extended its lead to 7-2.

Holy Spirit Prep added four more runs in the fifth inning, including a home run by Parker.

Deacon Broda came in to pitch the sixth inning. Brandon Hall scored its third and final run of game that inning.

Holy Spirit Prep scored two more runs in the sixth inning to make the score 13-3, and that’s how the game ended. Altogether, Holy Spirit Prep racked up 17 hits. In addition to Lajara, Grantham, Schultz, Parker and Broda, left-fielder Max Bendig was among the group of players who all managed multiple hits during the game.

Holy Spirit Prep (6-7) took some momentum into the state playoffs, April 28, as they traveled to Chula to face Tiftarea Academy.