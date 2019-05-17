Father Luke Ballman named to USCCB position

Facebook

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory shared news with the Archdiocese of Atlanta regarding the appointment of Father Luke Ballman to a leadership post with the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) May 17.

Msgr. Brian Bransfield, USCCB general secretary, announced the appointment of Father Ballman, an Atlanta priest.

Following is the appointment memo from the general secretary at the United States USCCB Secretariat of Clergy, Consecrated Life and Vocations (CCLV):

“Today, May 17, 2019, the Reverend Luke Ballman, STL, a priest of the Archdiocese of Atlanta, who has served as associate director of CCLV since July 2016, has been appointed executive director of the CCLV, effective Dec. 1.

Prior to his work at the conference, Father Ballman served as parochial vicar, pastor, vocations director and vicar for clergy in the Archdiocese of Atlanta, then director of apostolic formation at the Pontifical North American College.

Father Ballman has supported seminarians in their studies, pastors in their ministry and formators in the essential work of training priests.”

“His insights and experience have greatly benefited the Secretariat, and I renew my gratitude to Most Reverend Wilton D. Gregory for allowing Father Ballman to serve in this capacity,” added the general secretary.

Father Ballman succeeds Father Ralph O’Donnell, a priest of the Archdiocese of Omaha, Nebraska. Father O’Donnell has been executive director of CCLV since July 2015. He previously served as parish pastor, vocations director for the Archdiocese of Omaha, director of the permanent diaconate in Omaha, and vice rector/dean of students for Conception Seminary College. Father O’Donnell has been appointed to serve as pastor of St. Margaret Mary Parish, Omaha.