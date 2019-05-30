Deacon Robert Smith, who ministered to St. Andrew Church, dies

Facebook

LECANTO, Fla.—Deacon Robert Bruce Smith of Pine Ridge, Florida, died May 6 at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, Florida. He was 81 years old.

A beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, he was born on Oct. 22, 1937 in Portsmouth, Virginia to Kenneth and Louetta (Hall) Smith. He was a 1956 graduate of St. Paul’s High School in Portsmouth and Pace University in White Plains, New York.

Deacon Smith worked as an engineer and manager with AT&T, retiring after 30 years. After retirement, he was ordained as a permanent deacon and faithfully served for over 30 years. His service included time at St. Andrew Church in Roswell.

In 2007, Deacon Smith moved to Citrus County from Roswell and found his church home as a deacon at St. Scholastica Catholic Church in Lecanto. Over his life, the deacon was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Lions Club and several sports leagues in the many places he called home. He had many interests outside the church, including reading, fishing and the occasional round of golf.

Deacon Smith is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Lenora A. Smith; two children, Kenneth and his wife Myra Smith; Robyn and her husband Eric Smith; one brother, Kenneth Leo Smith Jr. and his wife Janet; and his three beloved grandchildren, Jeanette, Jessica and Jack.

A funeral Mass was held Tuesday, May 14 at St. Scholastica Church, Lecanto. Burial followed at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Inverness, Florida.