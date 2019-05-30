Deacon James Weiss, veterinarian, dies May 11

Facebook

ATLANTA—Deacon James “Jim” Weiss, who served at Holy Cross Church, died May 11. He was 87 years old.

Deacon Weiss was born in Stamford, Connecticut on Oct. 29, 1931. He moved to Georgia in 1950 to attend veterinary school at The University of Georgia, Athens.

Upon graduating in 1957, he settled in Atlanta to begin what would be more than 60 years in veterinary practice. His veterinary career primarily included owning and operating Sandy Springs Animal Clinic, but he also served in various leadership and advisory roles with The Animal Emergency Clinic and Zoo Atlanta, delivering one of the zoo’s first litters of tiger cubs.

A man of faith, Jim attended the Cathedral of Christ the King as a young adult and was involved in the Cathedral Club where he met and married Suzanne, his wife of nearly 60 years. They moved their young family to Doraville and became one of the founding families of Holy Cross Church in Chamblee.

At Holy Cross, Deacon Weiss became involved in the Knights of Columbus and assisted with Sunday liturgies. In 2000, he was ordained as a deacon and continued to actively serve parishioners until 2012.

His most important role was being an exemplary husband and father.

Deacon Weiss is predeceased by his parents and brother and is survived by his wife, Sue of Doraville; son, Charles of Duluth; daughter, Catherine (Lavallee) and son-in-law, Michael Lavallee of The Villages, Florida.

A memorial Mass was celebrated Tuesday, May 21 at Holy Cross Church.