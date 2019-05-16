Archbishop Gregory offers invocation at Atlanta City Council

Photo by Bruce Morton Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory, center, offered the invocation at the April 15 meeting of the Atlanta City Council. Welcoming the archbishop were council members, back row from left to right, Amir R. Farokhi, J.P. Matzigkeit, Dustin Hillis; Council President Felicia A. Moore, Michael Julian Bond and Andre Dickens, and front row from left to right, Carla Smith, Andrea L. Boone, Joyce M. Sheperd, Marci Collier Overstreet and Matt Westmoreland.

ATLANTA—Upon the invitation of Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore, Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory offered the invocation at the April 15 meeting of the council.

Moore said the council members were “blessed and honored” to have Archbishop Gregory visit as he prepared to depart Atlanta to serve in Washington, D.C. She called him an “Atlanta treasure.”

The archbishop prayed in gratitude for the 14 years he was privileged to call himself a citizen of Atlanta.

“Father of Mercy, this blessed city is home to thousands upon thousands of your sons and daughters,” prayed Archbishop Gregory. “Many of them live on the edge of poverty while many of them live in the lap of luxury. Help them to be aware of their bond with one another and of your desire to bring hunger and hardship to an end.”

He asked that Atlanta would flourish not only economically but primarily in “tenderness of heart and welcoming of spirit.”

Archbishop Gregory prayed for Atlanta’s elected officials and its future.

“May Atlanta continue to shine as a bright light on the American horizon,” he prayed.