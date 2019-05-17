Georgia Bulletin

The Newspaper of the Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta

  • The Pinecrest Academy girls soccer players named to the all-area soccer teams for Class 1A-Private Area 8 include (front row, l-r) Sofia Alvarez Del Pino; Ivey Crain; Caroline Jeffcoat and Meghan Sullivan; (back row, l-r) Allison Doerr; Olivia Gannon; Haley Triplett and Sarah Brow. Photo By Judi Jeffcoat
  • The Pinecrest Academy boys soccer players named to the all-area soccer teams for Class 1A-Private Area 8 include (l-r) Connor Sassine; Jake Lair; Nicolas Martelli; Colin Brown; Brendan Kane and Matt Del Balzo. Photo By Lisa Alvarez Del Pino

The Pinecrest Academy girls soccer players named to the all-area soccer teams for Class 1A-Private Area 8 include (front row, l-r) Sofia Alvarez Del Pino, Ivey Crain, Caroline Jeffcoat and Meghan Sullivan, (back row, l-r) Allison Doerr, Olivia Gannon, Haley Triplett and Sarah Brow. Photo By Judi Jeffcoat

Cumming

Accolades for Pinecrest Academy soccer athletes and coach

Published May 16, 2019

CUMMING—Earlier this month when the all-area boys and girls soccer teams for Class 1A-Private Area 8 were announced, Pinecrest Academy had five girls and two boys selected to the area’s first team and four boys and three girls selected to the area’s second team. The all-area teams are chosen by the area head coaches.

Domenic Martelli, who is in his fourth season as head soccer coach, was also named the area’s girls coach of the year. In the soccer team’s ninth season of competing as a Georgia High School Association (GHSA) member, not only did the girls win their first GHSA region title in soccer, but Pinecrest (16-3) competed for the state championship against Wesleyan School (11-6-2) on May 16 at McEachern High School, Powder Springs.

Pinecrest Academy Area 8 Boys and Girls All-Area Soccer Team Selections 

1st Team

Name                      Position       

Connor Sassine      Forward

Brendan Kane        Defender

Ivey Crain               Forward

Allie Doerr              Forward

Sofia Alvarez Del Pino  Midfielder

Haley Triplett           Defender

Caroline Jeffcoat       Goalkeeper

2nd Team

Name                    Position

Nicolas Martelli   Midfielder

Jake Lair                Midfielder

Colin Brown         Midfielder

Matt DelBalzo      Goalkeeper

Sarah Brown        Midfielder

Olivia Gannon      Midfielder

Meghan Sullivan  Defender

Related Articles