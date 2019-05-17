Accolades for Pinecrest Academy soccer athletes and coach



The Pinecrest Academy girls soccer players named to the all-area soccer teams for Class 1A-Private Area 8 include (front row, l-r) Sofia Alvarez Del Pino, Ivey Crain, Caroline Jeffcoat and Meghan Sullivan, (back row, l-r) Allison Doerr, Olivia Gannon, Haley Triplett and Sarah Brow. Photo By Judi Jeffcoat

CUMMING—Earlier this month when the all-area boys and girls soccer teams for Class 1A-Private Area 8 were announced, Pinecrest Academy had five girls and two boys selected to the area’s first team and four boys and three girls selected to the area’s second team. The all-area teams are chosen by the area head coaches.

Domenic Martelli, who is in his fourth season as head soccer coach, was also named the area’s girls coach of the year. In the soccer team’s ninth season of competing as a Georgia High School Association (GHSA) member, not only did the girls win their first GHSA region title in soccer, but Pinecrest (16-3) competed for the state championship against Wesleyan School (11-6-2) on May 16 at McEachern High School, Powder Springs.

Pinecrest Academy Area 8 Boys and Girls All-Area Soccer Team Selections

1st Team

Name Position

Connor Sassine Forward

Brendan Kane Defender

Ivey Crain Forward

Allie Doerr Forward

Sofia Alvarez Del Pino Midfielder

Haley Triplett Defender

Caroline Jeffcoat Goalkeeper

2nd Team

Name Position

Nicolas Martelli Midfielder

Jake Lair Midfielder

Colin Brown Midfielder

Matt DelBalzo Goalkeeper

Sarah Brown Midfielder

Olivia Gannon Midfielder

Meghan Sullivan Defender