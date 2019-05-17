Cumming
Accolades for Pinecrest Academy soccer athletes and coach
Published May 16, 2019
CUMMING—Earlier this month when the all-area boys and girls soccer teams for Class 1A-Private Area 8 were announced, Pinecrest Academy had five girls and two boys selected to the area’s first team and four boys and three girls selected to the area’s second team. The all-area teams are chosen by the area head coaches.
Domenic Martelli, who is in his fourth season as head soccer coach, was also named the area’s girls coach of the year. In the soccer team’s ninth season of competing as a Georgia High School Association (GHSA) member, not only did the girls win their first GHSA region title in soccer, but Pinecrest (16-3) competed for the state championship against Wesleyan School (11-6-2) on May 16 at McEachern High School, Powder Springs.
Pinecrest Academy Area 8 Boys and Girls All-Area Soccer Team Selections
1st Team
Name Position
Connor Sassine Forward
Brendan Kane Defender
Ivey Crain Forward
Allie Doerr Forward
Sofia Alvarez Del Pino Midfielder
Haley Triplett Defender
Caroline Jeffcoat Goalkeeper
2nd Team
Name Position
Nicolas Martelli Midfielder
Jake Lair Midfielder
Colin Brown Midfielder
Matt DelBalzo Goalkeeper
Sarah Brown Midfielder
Olivia Gannon Midfielder
Meghan Sullivan Defender