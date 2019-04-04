St. Pius X outscores Marist in rival game















St. Pius X forward Renee Lyles, second from right, celebrates with her teammates, Helen Cherry, far right, Caroline Shea (#22) and Lauren Bynum (#19) after scoring the second and final goal in St. Pius’ 2-0 victory over Marist in their March 29 regular season meeting. Photo By Michael Alexander

ATLANTA—The St. Pius X High School and Marist School girls’ soccer teams are quite familiar with each other. They have faced off in the last four state soccer championship matches. St. Pius X held the crown 2015-2017. Marist is the current defending state champion after defeating St. Pius 2-1 in 2018. In their last eight meetings, neither team has scored more than two goals on the other.

St. Pius X scored two goals in the first half of the March 29 regular season match on Marist School’s Stadler Field. Neither defense relented in the second half, so St. Pius squeaked out a 2-0 victory. It was Marist School’s fifth loss in 13 outings and its second home shut out of the season. Marist falls to 7-5-1.

St. Pius X senior midfielder Ava Schwarze and sophomore forward Renee Lyles provided the team’s two goals. The team improved to 10-3-1.

Marist School traveled to take on Atlanta’s Westminster High School April 2, and St. Pius X will host Decatur High School on April 9.