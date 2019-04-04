St. Pius X outscores Marist in rival game

Georgia Bulletin

  • St. Pius X forward Renee Lyles, second from right, celebrates with her teammates, Helen Cherry, far right, Caroline Shea (#22) and Lauren Bynum (#19) after scoring the second and final goal in St. Pius’ 2-0 victory over Marist in their March 29 regular season meeting. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • Caroline Ross, right center, the team captain for Marist School, tries to keep the ball away from St. Pius X defender Laney Polvino (#17), left center. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • Caroline Ross, right, Marist School forward and the team's leading scorer, advances the ball toward the west end of field as St. Pius X defender Laney Polvino (#17) and midfielder Emmy Glenn (#8) give chase. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • Marist School defensive back Eva Wirtz, left, and midfielder Annika Bryant (#18) give chase to St. Pius X forward Renee Lyles (#10), who scored one of the goals in St. Pius’ 2-0 victory over Marist. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • St. Pius X midfielder Ava Schwarze (#14) scored the team's first goal in the March 29 soccer match against Marist School. After scoring she celebrates with team forwards Caroline Shea and Helen Cherry. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • Marist School sophomore midfielder Annika Bryant, left, performs some fancy footwork around the ball as opposing St. Pius X freshman midfielder Emmy Glenn unsuccessfully attempts to steal it from her. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • With 18:54 left in the first half, St. Pius X forward Renee Lyles (#10) gets the ball by the outstretched hands of Marist School goalie Eva Nahas (#0) for the second and final goal in St. Pius’ 2-0 victory over Marist in their March 29 regular season meeting. Both teams went scoreless in the second half. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • Marist School defensive back Eva Wirtz (#5), left center, gets a beat on the ball so she can out maneuver St. Pius X midfielder Ingrid Capone, right center. Photo By Michael Alexander

Atlanta

St. Pius X outscores Marist in rival game

By MICHAEL ALEXANDER, Photographer | Published April 3, 2019

ATLANTA—The St. Pius X High School and Marist School girls’ soccer teams are quite familiar with each other. They have faced off in the last four state soccer championship matches. St. Pius X held the crown 2015-2017. Marist is the current defending state champion after defeating St. Pius 2-1 in 2018. In their last eight meetings, neither team has scored more than two goals on the other.

St. Pius X scored two goals in the first half of the March 29 regular season match on Marist School’s Stadler Field. Neither defense relented in the second half, so St. Pius squeaked out a 2-0 victory. It was Marist School’s fifth loss in 13 outings and its second home shut out of the season. Marist falls to 7-5-1.

St. Pius X senior midfielder Ava Schwarze and sophomore forward Renee Lyles provided the team’s two goals. The team improved to 10-3-1.

Marist School traveled to take on Atlanta’s Westminster High School April 2, and St. Pius X will host Decatur High School on April 9.