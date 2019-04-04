Georgia Bulletin

  • Our Lady of Mercy High School's Abigail Barrantes (#2) displays her role as an attacking midfielder during the first half of the March 27 soccer match against Atlanta Classical Academy. Our Lady of Mercy would lose 5-0 on their home field. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • Our Lady of Mercy goalie Kaila Pouncy, fourth from right, reaches over her teammates to save a goal in the first half of the team's soccer match against Atlanta Classical Academy. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • Our Lady of Mercy High School midfielder Sophia Launay (#4) makes contact with the ball before her Atlanta Classical Academy opponents during the first half of the March 27 soccer match. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • With her eyes looking up field, Our Lady of Mercy High School midfielder Abigail Barrantes (#2) advances the ball toward the Atlanta Classical Academy goal during the second half of the March 27 soccer match. Our Lady of Mercy would lose 5-0 on their home field. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • After a failed scoring attempt by Atlanta Classical Academy, Our Lady of Mercy defender Mely Moncayo (#21) looks to get the ball out of the area and up the field. Looking on from behind is Our Lady of Mercy goalie Kaila Pouncy. Photo By Michael Alexander

Fayetteville

Our Lady of Mercy shut out at home soccer match

By MICHAEL ALEXANDER, Photographer | Published April 3, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE—The Our Lady of Mercy High School girls’ soccer team was shut out at home during its March 27 match against Atlanta Classical Academy. Our Lady of Mercy held their opponents to one goal in the first half, but Atlanta Classical Academy scored four goals in the second half to secure a 5-0 victory.

First year math and science instructor Katie Schneider is the team’s head coach and English instructor Brian Williams is the assistant coach.

After spring break, Our Lady of Mercy resumes play, April 11, at home against Atlanta’s Mount Vernon Presbyterian School.