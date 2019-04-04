Our Lady of Mercy shut out at home soccer match









Our Lady of Mercy High School’s Abigail Barrantes (#2) displays her role as an attacking midfielder during the first half of the March 27 soccer match against Atlanta Classical Academy. Our Lady of Mercy would lose 5-0 on their home field. Photo By Michael Alexander

FAYETTEVILLE—The Our Lady of Mercy High School girls’ soccer team was shut out at home during its March 27 match against Atlanta Classical Academy. Our Lady of Mercy held their opponents to one goal in the first half, but Atlanta Classical Academy scored four goals in the second half to secure a 5-0 victory.

First year math and science instructor Katie Schneider is the team’s head coach and English instructor Brian Williams is the assistant coach.

After spring break, Our Lady of Mercy resumes play, April 11, at home against Atlanta’s Mount Vernon Presbyterian School.