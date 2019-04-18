Farewell Mass for departing archbishop April 28

Photo By Michael Alexander Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory, right center, conducts the prayer of dedication for Our Lady of Fatima Chapel inside the Roswell office of Quest Atlanta Catholic Radio on April 9.

ATLANTA—A farewell Mass for Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory will be held on Sunday, April 28, at 2 p.m. at Marist School, 3790 Ashford Dunwoody Road, NE, Atlanta. Mass will be in the Centennial Center in the Young Gymnasium.

Everyone is encouraged to arrive early. An overflow room will be available.

Messages of love, appreciation and best wishes for the archbishop may be sent by email to, ThankYouArchbishop@archatl.com or on the social media accounts for the Archdiocese of Atlanta, including Facebook, Twitter @archatl and Instagram @archatlanta.

Archbishop Gregory will be installed as the seventh archbishop of the Archdiocese of Washington on Tuesday, May 21. He departs Atlanta on Friday, May 3.