Blessed Trinity’s lacrosse team loses first game of season















With an assist from Blessed Trinity midfielder Kaley Attaway, fellow midfielder Kelly Scott (#11) scores her third of four first-half goals, but Blessed Trinity suffered its first defeat of the season, a 17-13 loss to Milton’s Cambridge High School. Photo By Michael Alexander

ROSWELL—The Blessed Trinity High School girls’ lacrosse team, the Class 5A defending state champions, entered the March 27 match against Milton’s Cambridge High School with a record of nine wins and one tie. When it was all over, however, Blessed Trinity went down in defeat 17-13. Cambridge has won the last three meetings between the two schools dating back to the 2017 season.

In the most recent match, Cambridge scored first, but two minutes later Blessed Trinity senior midfielder Kaley Attaway, the team’s leading scorer with 43 goals this season, tied things up at one.

With 20:35 remaining in the first half, Cambridge scored the go-ahead goal and never relinquished the lead the rest of the way. Blessed Trinity scored seven more goals, but Cambridge held a 12-8 halftime lead.

After Blessed Trinity’s Reese Hart and Kelly Scott scored the first two goals of the second half, the Cambridge lead was cut to two goals, but that’s as close as they would get. Cambridge would score four consecutive goals over a 10-minute stretch to extend their lead and put the match away.

Scott, Blessed Trinity’s second leading scorer with 32 goals, led the team with six goals. Hart finished with three goals and Attaway provided two goals and three assists.

Blessed Trinity will take on neighboring Fellowship Christian School of Roswell April 11.