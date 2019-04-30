Archbishop Gregory’s statement on third party file review

Facebook

This is Archbishop Gregory’s statement, issued April 30, on a third party file review to which he and Bishop Gregory Hartmayer, OFM Conv. have agreed and have been working on for several months:

“In the spirit of continued transparency and concern over the sexual abuse crisis in the Catholic Church in the United States, Bishop Gregory Hartmayer of the Diocese of Savannah and I offered our full support and cooperation to Attorney General Chris Carr for a third party file review of both Georgia dioceses. Attorney General Carr suggested Mr. Peter Skandalakis of the Prosecuting Attorneys Council for this review, and we have all agreed to a Memorandum of Understanding concerning the process. A report will be issued after the review is completed.

I reiterate my genuine concern for all who have been hurt directly or indirectly by abuse of any kind by anyone and I renew my commitment to healing, transparency, and trust. This remains even as I prepare to take leave of this wonderful archdiocese. I believe this review is an important step in the long journey forward.”

-Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory