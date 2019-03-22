St. Jude the Apostle School holds ‘Maddox Strong’ day

Facebook

SANDY SPRINGS—When St. Jude the Apostle School parents, Dr. and Mrs. Nicholas Kelly, received a devastating medical diagnosis for one of their sons, the school community immediately flew into action. Nick and Nour Kelly were told their youngest son, four-year-old Maddox, had acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Within hours, prayer chains and special rosaries were underway to pray for healing for Maddox, and meal calendars were organized.

Middle School Language Arts teacher and the child’s aunt, Meghan Hurst, sent a casual email asking if anyone would be interested in purchasing a t-shirt to show solidarity for the Kelly family. Inside of a few days, she had orders from every faculty member as well as extra donations from parents to ensure that every student in the school had a shirt.

The royal blue shirts (Maddox’s favorite color) arrived and plans were in motion for a “Maddox Strong Day!”

One Friday in December, the entire school—faculty, students, and many parents—donned their “Maddox Strong” shirts and gathered in the church for adoration with intentions for Maddox’s healing.

St. Jude Preschool, where Maddox is a student, showed camaraderie by wearing shirts twice.

Maddox Kelly is the grandson of former St. Pius X High School Athletic Director, Mark Kelly.