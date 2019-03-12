Mass of Reparation April 10

Facebook

Twitter

ATLANTA—Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory, Bishop Bernard E. Shlesinger III and Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM, will celebrate a Mass of Reparation Wednesday, April 10 at the Cathedral of Christ the King, Atlanta. The Mass will be from 7–9 p.m.

A reception will follow in Kenny Hall. The cathedral is located at 2699 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta.

The theme for the service is “Calm in the Storm,” based on Ps 107: 28-29, “Then they cried out to the Lord in their trouble, and he brought them out of their distress. He stilled the storm to a whisper … it grew calm.”

For more information, contact Sue Stubbs at 404-885-7459 or sstubbs@archatl.com.