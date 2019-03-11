Good Shepherd breaks ground on columbarium project

This is the architectural rendering of the columbarium and memorial prayer garden at Good Shepherd Church, Cumming—a concept designed by parishioner Joe Donnelly.

CUMMING—About a year ago, Father Diosmar Natad, pastor of Good Shepherd Church, launched a parish survey to gauge parishioner interest in a self-funded columbarium and memorial prayer garden at the parish.

The response to the survey was overwhelming. Parishioner Joe Donnelly, who serves as the parish engineer, immediately got to work to design a concept. Donnelly presented his work and the project moved forward.

More than 90 parishioners pledged $1,000 each for a niche reservation. Additional donations have exceeded $100,000 dollars.

Father Natad and Deacon Ralph LaMachia celebrated a groundbreaking for the project on Jan. 12 with dozens of parishioners, members of the church’s finance council and representatives of Catholic Construction Services of the archdiocese attending.

The parish has set a dedication for August.