St. Jude the Apostle students design future cities

St. Jude students participating in the Future City regional contest were, back row, left to right, Will Bellows, Kaelyn Sweeney, Will Mahan, Will McBride, Vincent Calia, Antonio Arias, and front row from left to right, Adriana Umana and Emily Kelly.

Facebook

Twitter

ATLANTA—Students at St. Jude School brought home a trophy from the 2019 Future City Georgia Regional contest.

Future City is one of the nation’s leading engineering education programs and encourages middle school students in develop interest in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

The team of sixth and seventh graders from St. Jude the Apostle School, Atlanta, earned second place. The team also won best essay, best land surveying practices and most innovative construction techniques. The theme of the competition was to design a resilient power grid that could not only withstand, but also quickly recover from a natural disaster.

The St. Jude students named their community, DREAM City, located in the year 2134 in Costa Rica.

Members of the award-winning team are Antonio Arias, Will Bellows, Vincent Calia, Emily Kelly, Will Mahan, Will McBride, Kaelyn Sweeney, and Adriana Umana. The team teacher was Eleonora Straub and parent mentors are Stephanie Sweeney and Peter Sloan.