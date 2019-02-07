Georgia Bulletin

The Newspaper of the Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta

  • Notre Dame Academy guard Josie Fleck (#3) attacks the defense during the first period of the teamâs Jan. 31 game against Brandon Hall School, Atlanta. Notre Dame rolled to victory by a score of 48-10. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • (Second from left, l-r) Notre Dame Academy forwards Stephanie Hernandez and Jacqueline Gilbertson, and guards Amelia Doss and Sydney Whalen, line up for an out-of-bounds play during the second period of the game. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • It's number 15 on number 15 during the Jan. 31 game between Notre Dame Academy, Duluth, and Brandon Hall School, Atlanta. Notre Dame Academy guard Luisa Smolynsky, facing the camera, plays defense against her Brandon Hall School opponent. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • Notre Dame Academy made it tough for Brandon Hall School players to score down low in the paint. Notre Dame won the Jan. 31 game 48-10. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • Notre Dame Academy guard Amelia Doss (#4) leads a fast break during the final period of the game. Doss scored six points. Photo By Michael Alexander

Notre Dame Academy guard Josie Fleck (#3) attacks the defense during the first period of the team’s Jan. 31 game against Brandon Hall School, Atlanta. Notre Dame rolled to victory by a score of 48-10. Photo By Michael Alexander

Duluth

Notre Dame Academy girls defend the home court

By MICHAEL ALEXANDER, Staff Photographer | Published February 7, 2019

DULUTH—After getting a five-game winning streak snapped by Holy Spirit Preparatory School, Atlanta in the previous game, Notre Dame Academy girls started a new one after defeating Brandon Hall School, Atlanta, 48-10. Notre Dame never trailed in the Jan. 31 game at its gymnasium in the school’s George Student Center.

Notre Dame Academy center Josephine (Josie) Chifan led the team in scoring with 10 points. Forward Jacqueline Gilbertson finished with 7 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists. Forward Stephanie Hernandez also chipped in 6 points.

The Notre Dame Academy girls are under the guidance of head coach Jaclissa Haislip and assistant coaches Andy Smolynsky and Jason Santana.