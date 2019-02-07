Notre Dame Academy girls defend the home court









Notre Dame Academy guard Josie Fleck (#3) attacks the defense during the first period of the team’s Jan. 31 game against Brandon Hall School, Atlanta. Notre Dame rolled to victory by a score of 48-10. Photo By Michael Alexander

DULUTH—After getting a five-game winning streak snapped by Holy Spirit Preparatory School, Atlanta in the previous game, Notre Dame Academy girls started a new one after defeating Brandon Hall School, Atlanta, 48-10. Notre Dame never trailed in the Jan. 31 game at its gymnasium in the school’s George Student Center.

Notre Dame Academy center Josephine (Josie) Chifan led the team in scoring with 10 points. Forward Jacqueline Gilbertson finished with 7 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists. Forward Stephanie Hernandez also chipped in 6 points.

The Notre Dame Academy girls are under the guidance of head coach Jaclissa Haislip and assistant coaches Andy Smolynsky and Jason Santana.