Mercy boys come up short after second-half rally















Our Lady of Mercy High School junior Nonso Emefo drives to the basket in the final minute of the Feb. 1 game against Trinity Christian School of Sharpsburg. Emefo had 21 points in the 48-41 loss. Four of his made baskets were from three-point range. Photo By Michael Alexander

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

FAYETTEVILLE—The Our Lady of Mercy boys’ basketball team almost overcame a 10-point halftime deficit on Feb. 1, but Trinity Christian School, Sharpsburg, held on to defeat them 48-41.

At the beginning of the third period, Mercy went on 10-0 run to pull to within four points, but with less than 1:00 remaining in the period, Trinity Christian went on its own 6-0 to extend its lead to 10 once again.

With 2:07 left in the fourth and final period, the Mercy Bobcats had clawed and scratched their way to within three points of tying the game at 40-43. In the final 43 seconds and Trinity Christian clinging to a 44-41 lead, Mercy went scoreless, while Trinity Christian converted four of its final six free throw attempts.

Mercy junior Nonso Emefo finished with 21 points in the loss. Four of his made baskets were three-pointers. In addition to his tenacious defense, fellow junior John Wilson provided six valuable points in the game’s final period. Mercy finishes the regular 2018-2019 season with a record of 10-15. Najgee Gatson is head basketball coach at Mercy and Charlie Criss is the assistant coach.