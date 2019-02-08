Knights of Columbus distribute children’s coats at pre-Super Bowl event

Photo by Spirit Juice, Courtesy of Knights of Columbus Joining children who received new coats Jan. 26 at the Coats for Kids event were, from left to right, Knights of Columbus Georgia Coats for Kids Chairman Ken Weber, KofC Georgia State Secretary Ed O’Connor, Atlanta Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory and KofC General Agent Joe Martinez.

FOREST PARK—Former Atlanta Falcon Brian Finneran and former Atlanta Falcons Assistant Coach Eric Sutulovich joined the Coats for Kids effort of the Knights of Columbus Jan. 26.

Some 600 children in need received new winter coats at San Felipe de Jesus Mission in Forest Park.

Archbishop Wilton Gregory, Father Kevin Peek, chaplain for the Atlanta Falcons and Braves; and Father Jacques Fabre, administrator of San Felipe de Jesus Mission joined the event.

Finneran, a Walter Payton Award winner, presented a brief talk to inspire all attending the afternoon event. Georgia Tech wide-receiver Brian Stewart also joined the day, spending time with children and signing autographs.

The Coats for Kids program helps to meet a practical need and allows children an opportunity to interact with powerful figures of faith. The event also highlights how the Super Bowl and surrounding events include a place for community service and education. Knights of Columbus Coats for Kids events have been held prior to the Super Bowl in host cities since 2014.

Founded in 1882 by Venerable Father Michael J. McGivney, the Knights of Columbus has grown to nearly 2 million members, with charity as the organization’s primary mission. Last year, Knights contributed $185.6 million in donations and 75.6 million hours of service provided worldwide.