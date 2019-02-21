Holy Spirit Prep repeats as GISA State Swim Champions

Photo By Kevin Evans Team members (back row, l-r) Luke Oliver, Adam Marshall, Jacob Wilhelm, Conner McKittrick, Jackson Lehmann, Hector Padilla, Gavin Marshall, Will Stinnett and Luke Farris share a celebratory moment with (front row, l-r) Coach Star Brackin and teammate William Arnold.

ATLANTA—The Holy Spirit Preparatory School varsity boys swim team successfully defended its 2018 state championship title by taking first place at the 2019 Georgia Independent School Association (GISA), Class AAA state swim meet held at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center, January 26.

The team is coached by Star Brackin.

This year’s win closely mirrored last year’s victory. They edged out second place Augusta Preparatory Day School by 8.5 points and third-place finisher, The Heritage Preparatory School by 13.5 points.

“We worked really hard to get our bodies ready to compete,” said senior Conner McKittrick. “We couldn’t have done it without the whole team.”

The team’s top individual performer included junior William Arnold, who finished second in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle, and third in the 100-yard fly.

The team’s 200-yard freestyle relay team of Gavin Marshall, Jacob Wilhelm, Will Stinnett, and William Arnold came in second place.

The team’s 200-yard medley relay team of Will Stinnett, Jackson Lehmann, William Arnold, and Gavin Marshall finished in third place, while the team of Adam Marshall, Luke Oliver, Jacob Wilhelm, and Conner McKittrick came in fourth place.