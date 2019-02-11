Photo Courtesy of Blessed Trinity High School Tim McFarlin, Blessed Trinity High School head football coach, third from left, was named the 2018 Top 25 Coach of the Year by Catholic Athletes for Christ. On hand for the recognition were (l-r) Brian Marks, Blessed Trinity president; Cathy Lancaster, Blessed Trinity principal; Patrick Steenberge, president of Global Football; Ricky Turner, Blessed Trinity athletic director, and Michael Henry, assistant football coach.

Roswell Blessed Trinity football coach receives national recognition By MICHAEL ALEXANDER, Staff Photographer | Published February 11, 2019

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

ROSWELL—Tim McFarlin, Blessed Trinity High School’s head football coach, was recognized for his coaching achievements. Catholic Athletes for Christ (CAC) named McFarlin its 2018 Top 25 Coach of the Year. A panel that includes representatives of CAC Top 25, including Christopher Lawlor, ranking coordinator of CAC Top 25, and presenting sponsors Siena Heights University of Adrian, Michigan, and Global Football selected McFarlin “from among all Catholic high school football coaches across the nation.”

After a 23-9 victory over Cartersville High School during the Class AAAA state football finals, McFarlin and his staff capped off its 2018 season by leading the Blessed Trinity football team to its second consecutive state championship and a perfect 15-0 record.

“I was very surprised to receive the honor as Catholic high school football Coach of the Year,” said McFarlin. “We follow the national high school football rankings by CAC during the season and I knew our team was climbing in the rankings each week, but never dreamed I’d be recognized. What I am most excited about is the final CAC poll that has Blessed Trinity ranked #8 in the nation among Catholic schools.”

Coach McFarlin said he specifically remembers knowing in the 10th grade at Milton High School in Alpharetta that he wanted to teach and coach.

“I had two high school coaches, Glen Stephens and Fred Sanderson, that made a profound impact on my life. My dad died during my senior year, so in addition to being great coaches, they also served as mentors and father figures,” he said.

For 10 years, McFarlin was the head football coach at neighboring Roswell High School. He has been the head coach at Blessed Trinity since 2011. Among the two schools, he has a combined coaching record of 172 wins, 52 losses, 2 ties, 7 region titles and 3 state championships.

McFarlin succeeded Ricky Turner, who held the role of head football coach and athletic director for 10 seasons. Turner is currently the full-time athletic director.

“It’s a great honor for Blessed Trinity to be recognized by the Catholic Athletes for Christ,” said Turner. “We are proud of Coach McFarlin’s accomplishments and leadership of the football program. We’ve known him to be the best coach in the country. It’s good that others are recognizing it as well.”

Coach McFarlin has been married to his wife, Kay, for nearly 37 years, and they have two adult children. They attend Birmingham United Methodist Church, Milton.

Catholic Athletes for Christ was founded in 2006 by its president Ray McKenna. According to organization’s website, “Catholic Athletes for Christ (CAC) serves Catholic athletes in the practice of their faith and shares the Gospel in and through sports.”