Archbishop honors staff of Catholic schools

Photo By Laura Moon Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory and Superintendent Diane Starkovich, Ph.D., posed with some of the 2019 honorees at the banquet for Catholic education held Jan. 26 at the Hilton Hotel and Conference Center in Marietta. Faculty, staff and family members from the 18 archdiocesan schools and six independent schools gathered for the annual event.

ATLANTA—Schools in the Archdiocese of Atlanta observed Catholic Schools week Jan. 27-Feb. 2 with Masses and activities for students and families. Sponsored by the National Catholic Educational Association, Catholic Schools Week is an annual celebration.

The observance’s focus is the value Catholic education provides to young people and its contributions to the church and communities. This year’s theme was “Catholic Schools: Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed.”

The Office of Catholic Schools and Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory honored faculty and staff from each of the 18 archdiocesan and six independent Catholic schools in the archdiocese at a Saturday, Jan. 26 Mass and banquet.

Held at the Hilton Hotel and Conference Center, Marietta, the 12th annual banquet recognized each school’s employee of the year, as selected by their peers. A principal of the year and preschool director of the year were also honored.

The principal of the year is Kellie DesOrmeaux of Immaculate Heart of Mary School, Atlanta. Completing her third year as the principal of IHM, DesOrmeaux also served as assistant principal of St. Thomas More School in Decatur. She has extensive experience in Catholic and public school settings in both general and special education classrooms for primary, intermediate and middle grade levels.

This year’s parish preschool director of the year is Kristen Smith of Transfiguration Church Preschool, Marietta. In her 14 years as director, Smith has led the care of more than 1,500 children, and often parents, in taking the sometimes scary first steps into a school environment. She has mentored more than 60 teachers at Transfiguration and inspired hundreds more through engaging presentations at the archdiocese’s Preschool Summer Institute and Georgia Preschool Conference.

Others honored at the archbishop’s banquet were: Debi Miller, Blessed Trinity High School, Roswell; Jackie Marcinko, Christ the King School, Atlanta; Marcia Pecot, Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School, Atlanta; Carol Crosby, Holy Redeemer School, Alpharetta; Karyn Vickery, Holy Spirit Preparatory School, Atlanta; Brenda Conlon, Immaculate Heart of Mary School, Atlanta; John Martin, Marist School, Atlanta; Ed Rock, Monsignor Donovan High School, Athens; Carrie Thompson, Notre Dame Academy, Duluth; Cherie Carlson, Our Lady of the Assumption, Atlanta; Jorge Londoño, Our Lady of Mercy High School, Fayetteville; Lisa Shupenus, Our Lady of Victory School, Tyrone; Lucia Trevino, Pinecrest Academy, Cumming; Terry Kenan, Queen of Angels School, Roswell; Krissy Fields, St. Catherine of Siena School, Kennesaw; Zac Price, St. John the Evangelist School, Hapeville; Fran Barnett, St. John Neumann Regional School, Lilburn; Mary Kate Little, St. Joseph Parish School, Athens; Molly Mitchell, St. Joseph School, Marietta; Ashley Garrett, St. Jude the Apostle School, Sandy Springs; Josclyn Giles, St. Mary School, Rome; Christina Mirarchi, St. Peter Claver Regional School, Decatur; Gary Schmitt, St. Pius X High School, Atlanta; and Yvette McNett, St. Thomas More School, Decatur.