Annual Appeal a reminder to act upon the love and grace of God

Facebook

Twitter

ATLANTA—The Archdiocese of Atlanta conducts an annual campaign as is the case in most dioceses in the United States, to help fund the work of its offices and ministries throughout north and central Georgia. The Archbishop’s Annual Appeal commenced in January and concludes in December. The appeal will include an in-pew pledge process held in parishes prior to Ash Wednesday.

The theme of the 2019 Archbishop’s Annual Appeal, “Go, Therefore, and Make Disciples,” reminding all to act upon the love and grace of God.

Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory reflected on the appeal’s discipleship theme in a letter.

“We see it in action every day through the care shown by our brothers and sisters for the needs of the less fortunate, for the education of our young in the faith and for the support of our seminarians,” said Archbishop Gregory. “This ongoing effort, to be like Jesus, is evident in the faithful of the Archdiocese of Atlanta.”

The offices of the archdiocese are available to provide support to all parishes regardless of location. The Archbishop’s Annual Appeal funded the education of priests currently serving in parishes. Catechists who are teaching the children in parish religious education programs receive training and support through the archdiocese’s Office of Formation and Discipleship. Engaged couples attend pre-marital counseling retreats. These are a few examples of the wide variety of services provided by archdiocesan offices and ministries to parishes and parishioners across the archdiocese.

Other areas of ministry funded through the appeal include the prison and jail ministry, the annual Eucharistic Congress, the care of senior priests and campus ministry programs for college students.

Parishioners can make a pledge and pay in up to 10 monthly installments. Payments may be made through Dec. 31.

To donate online or to learn more about the ministries and work funded through the Archbishop’s Annual appeal, go to https://appeal.archatl.com.