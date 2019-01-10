St. Oliver Plunkett invites teens to World Youth Day Rally

Facebook

SNELLVILLE—St. Oliver Plunkett Church Youth Minister Lynn Ory has organized a World Youth Day Rally, inviting teens from across the archdiocese to participate.

The rally will be Saturday, Jan. 26 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and includes Mass, praise and worship, service activities, Stations of the Cross, a praying of the rosary, reconciliation and adoration with Bishop Bernard E. Shlesinger III.

Ory said the rally serves to help youth experience the global church.

Keynote speakers Liz Cotrupi Pfunder and Scott Anthony will present programs.

Pfunder is a speaker and musician who travels nationally to spread the love of Christ. Having worked as both a college campus minister and parish youth minister, she has spent the last 10 years helping thousands of teens, young adults and parents come alive in faith. With a master’s degree in theology from Franciscan University, and music from her album “Unglued,” Pfunder strives to share God’s love through both word and song

Anthony is a native of Cleveland, Ohio and has been involved with Catholic youth and family ministry for 27 years. He is in his 24th year as the director of youth and young adult ministries at St. Joseph Catholic Church in York, Pennsylvania. He holds a bachelor’s degree in history from New Mexico State University and attended Franciscan University of Steubenville for two years after 12 years of parochial schools in Virginia and Ohio.

Deadline to register for teens and adult chaperones is Jan. 15. Registrations must be as a parish group. Cost is $35 after Jan. 13 and includes lunch and snacks.

The church is located at 3200 Brooks Drive, Snellville. For registration, contact Lynn Ory at youthministry@stolivers.com or 770-979-250