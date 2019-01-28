St. Catherine of Siena School mascot wins national contest

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

KENNESAW—The community of St. Catherine Siena School came together to vote for the school pet, Blaze, in the national habitat contest organized by “Pets in the Classroom.”

Blaze, a bearded dragon, won the contest by one vote, although it was a close race on the last day of voting. The pet’s caretaker is fifth grade teacher, Sister Karol Marie, OP. She received a $100 gift card to continue to provide for Blaze’s needs.

“She is very devoted to Blaze,” said Paula Paglioni, the school’s director of advancement and development.

Blaze is part of St. Catherine of Siena School’s STEM initiative. The students care for Blaze and track his length, weight and growth. Blaze, for his part, greets the children as they arrive for school in the morning and says goodbye as they leave in the afternoon.