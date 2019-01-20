St. Catherine of Siena Church to host Faith and Love Conference

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

KENNESAW—The Faith and Love Conference, set for Saturday, March 30 at St. Catherine of Siena Church, will help Catholics understand the church’s teaching on marriage and human sexuality.

The conference runs from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., and will be preceded by Mass at 8:30 a.m. The church is located at 1618 Ben King Road, Kennesaw.

Speakers will be Dr. Janet Smith, who holds the Father Michael J. McGivney Chair of Life Ethics at Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Detroit, Mich.; Father Philip Bochanski, executive director of Courage International; Dr. Theresa Farnan, professor at St. Paul Seminary in Pittsburg, Penn.; Matt Fradd, best-selling author; and Dr. Paul Thigpen, an award-winning journalist.

Topics will include Humane Vitae and conscience, pastoral care for people with same-sex attractions, spiritual warfare and others.

This conference is for adults only. Seating will be limited. Early registration is open for $15 through Jan. 31. Lunch is included.