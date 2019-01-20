MLK observances to include Mass, youth celebration

CNS file photo The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is pictured in an undated file photo. The nation honors the legacy of the slain civil rights leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate with a national holiday, observed Jan. 21 this year.

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

ATLANTA—The celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. in the Atlanta Archdiocese is to take place starting Jan. 13.

The theme for this year is “If One Member Suffers, All Suffer Together; If One Member is Honored, All Rejoice Together.” (1 Corinthians 12:26)

The scheduled events include the chance for young adults to perform community service; a celebration of the Mass and a youth celebration.

The homilist for the Mass on Saturday, Jan. 19, is Father Rey Pineda, the chaplain at St. Pius X High School. It is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, 48 Martin Luther King Jr Drive, SW, Atlanta. The principal celebrant will be Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory.

Father Pineda is a so-called “Dreamer,” who was brought to the United States by his parents and has lived here since the age of 2. His ministry as a priest in the Archdiocese of Atlanta depends on an Obama-era program for undocumented immigrants who were brought here as children. The program is known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. The future of the program is now in the hands of the courts.

The schedule for events for the King celebration include: “Service and Sips” Young Adult Service Opportunity at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 13, Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 25 Boulevard NE, Atlanta; and the youth celebration at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 20, at St. Peter Claver Regional School, 2560 Tilson Road, Decatur.

At the young adult event, participants will enjoy brunch and assemble travel hygiene kits for those in need. Donations are welcome.

Guests to all events are invited to bring canned goods, clothing or cleaning products for donation to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Georgia.