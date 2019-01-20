Mass for the Unborn, Stand for Life Jan. 28

Photo By Michael Alexander As motorists drive by, Brian Bimonte of St. Brigid Church, Johns Creek, holds his sign on the west side of Peachtree Road with others during the 2018 Stand for Life Atlanta.

Respect Life Program St. Joseph Church will present “Smile! You Have Intrinsic Dignity.” Speaker is Joey Martineck, director of Respect Life for the Archdiocese of Atlanta. The program will be Tuesday, Jan. 15; 7 p.m. at the church, 87 Lacy St., NW, Marietta. For details, email LFenton@saintjosephcc.org.

ATLANTA—The 1973 Supreme Court cases, Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton, which legalized abortion in the United States, will be marked by the Catholic community in Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 28 at the Mass for the Unborn and Stand for Life.

Highlights of this Mass for the Unborn are the commissioning of Respect Life leaders and a public witness outside the Cathedral of Christ the King along Peachtree Road.

January 28 is the 2019 Day of Prayer for the Legal Protection of Unborn Children. It is a day of prayer designated by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops

Mass begins at 10 a.m. on Jan. 28 at the Cathedral, 2699 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. Stand for Life is from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. along both sides of Peachtree Road outside the cathedral.

The national March for Life is scheduled for Jan. 18. More than 350 people from the archdiocese have registered to attend events in Washington, D.C., including students and teachers from local Catholic schools. Many marchers will also be attending a youth rally and Mass before the march.

At the parish level, many respect life ministries are organizing January events, such as prayer times, abortion clinic vigils and talks. Joey Martineck, the archdiocesan Respect Life director, will be speaking at the following locations: Jan. 15, Notre Dame Academy High School; Jan. 15, St. Joseph Church; Jan, 16, Holy Spirit Church; Jan. 23, St. Brendan Church; Jan. 27, Holy Spirit Church.