Life is Beautiful Gala benefits Pregnancy Aid Clinic

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

ATLANTA—The Atlanta Region, Federal Association of the Sovereign Order of Malta, will sponsor the eighth “Life is Beautiful” Gala Thursday, Feb. 21 to benefit the Pregnancy Aid Clinic (PAC).

The Pregnancy Aid Clinic provides women free pregnancy tests and ultrasounds, and offers medically accurate information about abortion and its risks. Parenting classes and family support services are also available. The Pregnancy Aid Clinic has three locations serving the metro Atlanta area including clinics in Forest Park and Roswell and a mobile unit.

Approximately $600,000 has been raised for the clinic over the last seven years by the Order of Malta Atlanta Region. Tickets for the 2019 event are $250 a person or $500 a couple, with all proceeds benefitting PAC.

The Gala fulfills the main focus of the Order, which is to “care for the sick and the poor, and defend the faith.” It will be held at Holy Spirit Church, 4465 Northside Drive, Atlanta, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Anyone wishing to receive more information about the Gala or to purchase a ticket may go to hsccatl.com/MaltaGala.