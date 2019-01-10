KOC Essay winners reflect on family life and faith

Facebook

LILBURN—Eighth grade students at St. John Neumann Regional School competed in the 2018-2019 Knights of Columbus Catholic Citizenship Essay Contest. Students were asked to write an essay of 500-750 words, reflecting on the question: “How does your family put its Catholic Faith in Action every day?”

Laura Betteker earned the first-place prize, Natasha Kravis earned second place, Joseph Yohannes won third place and Juan David Lopez received the fourth-place honor.

The students received cash prize from the Knights of Columbus, and Laura Betteker read her essay to the school and church community at Mass on Thursday, Dec. 21, with Bishop Bernard E. Shlesinger III in attendance.