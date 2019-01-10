Georgia Bulletin

The Newspaper of the Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta

Lilburn

KOC Essay winners reflect on family life and faith

Published January 10, 2019

Laura Betteker, middle, won the top prize in the Catholic citizenship essay contest hosted by the Knights of Columbus at St. John Neumann Regional School. She is joined by Mark Davis, the grand knight of Council 7923, and Dr. Julie Broom, principal of the Lilburn school.

LILBURN—Eighth grade students at St. John Neumann Regional School competed in the 2018-2019 Knights of Columbus Catholic Citizenship Essay Contest. Students were asked to write an essay of 500-750 words, reflecting on the question: “How does your family put its Catholic Faith in Action every day?”

Laura Betteker earned the first-place prize, Natasha Kravis earned second place, Joseph Yohannes won third place and Juan David Lopez received the fourth-place honor.

The students received cash prize from the Knights of Columbus, and Laura Betteker read her essay to the school and church community at Mass on Thursday, Dec. 21, with Bishop Bernard E. Shlesinger III in attendance.