Georgia Bulletin Pilgrimage explores Marian Shrines of Europe

CNS photo/Jose Navarro, EPA In this 2010 photo, pilgrims visit the grotto where Mary appeared in Lourdes, France. Father Paul Flood of St. Benedict Church, John’s Creek, will lead a pilgrimage to Lourdes, and Marian shrines in France, Portugal and Spain Oct. 21-30.

ATLANTA—Father Paul Flood, pastor of St. Benedict Church, Johns Creek, will lead a Catholic pilgrimage to the Marian Shrines of Portugal, Spain and France, Oct. 21-30. The pilgrimage is sponsored by The Georgia Bulletin with reservations now being accepted.

Pilgrims will learn about the intervention of our Blessed Mother at two Marian apparition shrines, pray, celebrate Holy Mass and be inspired and renewed in the faith in Jesus and in devotion to his Blessed Mother.

“In the Year of Faith (2012) my parish and I committed to building Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in the Diocese of Kumbo, Cameroon,” said Father Flood. “This pilgrimage is in thanksgiving to Our Lady of Lourdes for guiding our project to full operational completion.”

Bishop George Nkuo of the Diocese of Kumbo, will also accompany pilgrims making the journey, said Father Flood.

Travels will begin in Lisbon, Portugal and conclude in Barcelona, Spain. The trip includes famous sights where Mary appeared to “little ones” in Fatima and Lourdes with messages that are as important today as when Our Lady appeared.

In Fatima, pilgrims will join the international rosary procession. The stop in Lourdes includes a torchlight Marian procession.

Another highlight planned for the trip is an opportunity to walk along the Camino de Santiago, “The Way of St. James.” It is the pilgrimage route of St. James in northwest Spain. Pilgrims will visit the cathedral in Santiago and tour the area.

In Montserrat, on the outskirts of Barcelona, a visit to the monastery which houses the famed Black Madonna is on the itinerary.

There will be ample time for fun, relaxation, enjoyment of one another’s company and to experience the local sights, smells and tastes of these countries.

The cost of the 10-day pilgrimage is $3,999 from Atlanta. Included is breakfast and dinner per the itinerary, specially selected hotel accommodations, motor coach and a full-time tour manager.

“I hope you will consider joining us. It’s sure to be a blessed journey,” said Father Flood.