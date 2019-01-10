Fortunate and Faithful Families to have February gathering

Facebook

SMYRNA—Fortunate and Faithful Families will host a “Gathering of Hearts” for family and friends of LGBT persons on Sunday, Feb. 24, from 12–7 p.m. at the Chancery of the Archdiocese, 2401 Lake Park Drive, SE, Smyrna.

The day will include an opening talk by Father Dennis Dorner followed by activities designed to provide participants support and information about how to love LGBT family members and their Catholic faith. The program meets participants at whatever stage they find themselves in on this journey of love by allowing them to select presentations on topics most applicable to them.

The capstone of the day will be Mass, followed by dinner and fellowship. This event, approved by Archbishop Gregory, will benefit parents and family members of LGBT persons and LGBT individuals themselves.

For details, visit online at ffatl.org.