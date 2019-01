Archdiocese of Atlanta Annual Report Published January 4, 2019

SMYRNA—The 2018 annual report of the Archdiocese of Atlanta is featured in the Dec. 20 print issue of The Georgia Bulletin.

The report may also be viewed online here. The report includes a parishioner’s guide to understanding finances, remarks from Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory, a letter from Chief Financial Officer Brad Wilson, a compilation of parish reports and other important financial details.