Queen of Angels’ parish tree brightens the season

THOMSON—The largest Christmas tree in Thomson, and what may be the largest Christmas tree in the Archdiocese of Atlanta, is displayed at Queen of Angels Church. The Southern cedar tree is 46 feet tall and has some 408 Christmas lights on it.

The parish Catholic Council of Women and the Knights of Columbus, Council 6918, provided the financial means to decorate the tree and make it a decorative fixture along Georgia Highway 17 (Washington Road).

“Cars are now driving up and folks are taking their phones out and taking pictures,” said Father Stephen Lyness, pastor of Queen of Angels. “The Facebook community likes it too.”

A child from the parish religious education class turned on the tree’s Christmas lights at noon on the third Sunday of Advent (Gaudete Sunday), Dec. 16.

The tree was originally planted by Father James F. Kelly, the first pastor appointed once Queen of Angels was elevated from a mission to a parish in June 1982.

Queen of Angels, a parish of some 90 families, is 30 miles from Augusta, making it the most eastern parish along Interstate 20 before leaving the archdiocese.