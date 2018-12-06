Our Lady of the Assumption School completes campus expansion project









The new 24,000-square-foot education wing at Our Lady of the Assumption School, Atlanta, opened to administrators and students after the Thanksgiving break. It houses the main entrance and reception area, administrative offices, middle school and pre-kindergarten classrooms, STEM lab and a new cafeteria with a full kitchen. Photo By Michael Alexander

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

ATLANTA—Students, teachers and parents are celebrating completion of an expansion and enhancement project at Our Lady of the Assumption School.

The Atlanta school’s main entrance was moved to a more central location within a new building that serves as a focal point for the school. A new atrium shines with natural light and will serve as a flexible activity space for a variety of school and OLA community events, including cultural presentations, student programs, arts exhibitions and receptions.

The project, which began over the summer, included addition of new restrooms for students and staff, and the addition of an elevator to improve access for those with mobility challenges.

The new building includes a middle school science lab, STEM lab, and computer lab in addition to three pre-K classrooms, a middle school wing with lockers and two music rooms. This allows for much needed additional classrooms in grades kindergarten through five and a new lower school science lab in the existing building.

A new kitchen allows for onsite meal service for all grades and will provide the flexibility to utilize catering services for school and parish events.

On the building’s exterior, the landscaping has been enhanced, a rosary garden will be added, parking spaces reconfigured and sidewalks connected. The school utilized the recent #iGiveCatholic campaign to fund the garden project.

The $6 million building project was made possible through the school’s “Building Together” capital campaign, with $4.5 million funded thus far by family members of students, alumni and Our Lady of Assumption Church members.

“The expansion is an essential step in transforming OLA and our students’ experience. Projects in this campaign have supported nearly every aspect of our mission,” said Principal Lisa Cordell. “For decades to come, our school will serve the needs of our students by providing them with a 21st century learning environment that will allow them to excel in all aspects of academics while continuing our mission—to create a nurturing environment grounded in the Catholic faith, which provides for the spiritual and academic development of each child.”

Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory attended a building dedication and ribbon-cutting at the school the evening of Dec. 4. The National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence serves students in pre-K to eighth grade.

Cordell said that the enhancements benefit the entire community and represent the committed values of the school.

“We are grateful for the generous support of our community, and look forward to together building the future of our school and community,” she said.