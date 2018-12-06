Holy Spirit Prep to host program on gender revolution

Facebook

ATLANTA—Mary Rice Hasson, the Kate O’Beirne Fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center in Washington, D.C., will speak about the Catholic response to the gender revolution on Monday, Dec. 10 at Holy Spirit Preparatory School.

The program will be from 6:30-8 p.m. at the school, located at 4449 Northside Drive, NW, Atlanta.

The gender revolution presents confusing messages to children about who they are. Come hear a dynamic presentation on the gender agenda—its impact on language, relationships, faith, and self-understanding—and the church’s response. Attendees will come away with a clear picture of the gender revolution, a renewed understanding of Catholic teaching, and the confidence to answer your children’s questions.

Hasson also directs the Catholic Women’s Forum, a network of Catholic professionals seeking to amplify the voice of Catholic women in support of human dignity, authentic freedom and Catholic social teaching. She is also a frequent commentator in international and U.S. media on issues pertaining to the church. She co-authored two books on education and is the editor of “Promise and Challenge: Catholic Women Reflect on Feminism, Complementarity, and the Church.”

The Holy Spirit program is free to attend.