Hawthorne Dominican Sister Mary Walter Ziajor dies

ATLANTA–Sister Mary Walter Ziajor, OP (Anna Rose Ziajor) died on Dec. 16 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home in Atlanta.

She was born Dec. 1, 1929 in North Dighton, Massachusetts. She was the daughter of Jacob and Helen (Zrebiec) Ziajor. She is pre-deceased by her parents, two brothers and five sisters. She is survived by devoted nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews who were very attentive to her.

Sister entered the community of the Hawthorne Dominicans on Feb. 2, 1955 and made her profession of vows on Sept. 14, 1956. Sister was a registered nurse and served in the community’s homes in Cleveland, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; St. Paul, Minnesota; and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home in Atlanta as director of nursing.

A wake was Thursday, Dec. 20 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home. A Mass of Christian Burial was Friday, Dec. 21, in the Chapel of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home followed by internment at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta