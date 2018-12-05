Defending champs, Blessed Trinity, return to the state football finals

Facebook

ROSWELL—Blessed Trinity High School advanced to the Class AAAA state football championship for the second consecutive year after defeating Troup County High School of LaGrange 51-35. It was the second highest-scoring game of the season for Blessed Trinity. Running back Steele Chambers had 36 carries for 244 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver James Bryant had two catches for 130 yards with two touchdowns, and Ryan Davis had six catches for 79 yards with one touchdown.

In the other Class AAAA semifinal, Marist School lost to Cartersville High School, 17-14. Marist fell behind 10-0, but came back with two touchdowns of its own before halftime to take a 14-10 lead. Marist was held scoreless the entire second half. Cartersville completed a 38-yard passing touchdown in the fourth quarter, which turned out to be the winning play of the game.

A Marist loss means there will not be an all-Catholic state finals this year. Blessed Trinity (14-0) will take on Cartersville (14-0) in the championship game at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Dec. 12, at 4:30 p.m.