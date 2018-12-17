Christ Child Society welcomed Bishop Konzen to its annual luncheon

From left, Bishop Joel Konzen, SM, stands with Patti Anhut and Hendie Salton, co-presidents of the Christ Child Society, along with Father Daniel Ketter, the organization's spiritual advisor.

DUNWOODY Christ Child Society of Atlanta welcomed Bishop Joel Konzen, SM, as the guest speaker at its annual membership luncheon on Nov. 6 at the Dunwoody Country Club.

Bishop Konzen spoke on the value of service to others as an important tenet in the lives of Christians. This theme resonated with members, dedicated to serve underprivileged children through literacy, infant and child care initiatives.

Quoting the society’s founder, Mary Virginia Merrick, Bishop Konzen noted how the organization remains unchanged from its start when Merrick sought to help the most challenged children in society. The organization continues that effort today with each chapter focusing on specific needs in their communities.

The luncheon was attended by members and guests. Father Dan Ketter, the chapter’s spiritual advisor, also attended. He assisted in inducting the 2019 Board of Directors and new members.

Christ Child Society of Atlanta is completing its 15th year of service in the Atlanta community.

Christ Child Society of Atlanta also announced it is the recipient of the National Christ Child Membership award. This award is given to the chapter with the highest growth in membership over the last two years. The Atlanta chapter achieved a 35 percent growth in membership, which was the highest among the 46 nationwide chapters of the Society.

Christ Child Society is a non-profit organization dedicated improving the lives of underprivileged children. The Atlanta chapter offers a summer enrichment program for the students at St. Peter Claver Regional School, community bookshelves in area clinics, layettes with newborn essentials for needy mothers, nurturing of babies at Grady Hospital and a multi-sensory playground and garden for students at the Elaine Clark Center among other outreach programs.

CCSA is an all-volunteer organization and welcomes new members. For information, see the website at www.christchildatlanta.org.