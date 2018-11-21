Sister Margaret Mihm, OP, former teacher at St. Pius X High School, dies

Facebook

Sister Margaret Mihm, OP, died Oct. 26 at St. Dominic Villa. She was 101 years old. She died Oct. 26. Her religious name was Sister Elenara. The funeral Mass was held at the Dominican motherhouse, Sinsinawa, Oct. 30, followed by burial in the Motherhouse Cemetery.

Sister Margaret made her first religious profession as a Sinsinawa Dominican Aug. 5, 1943, and her final profession Aug. 5, 1946. She taught for 38 years, mainly focusing on business courses, and served as business officer for nine years, assistant business officer for two years and as administrative assistant for 12 years. In addition to Georgia, Sister Margaret served in Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Alabama, Wisconsin, Minnesota, the District of Columbia, Texas and New Jersey.

In the Archdiocese of Atlanta, Sister Margaret taught at St. Pius X High School from 1985 to 1988.

Sister Margaret was born Oct. 2, 1917, in Washington, D.C., the daughter of George and Marie (Murphy) Mihm. Her parents; three brothers, Brother M. Dominic Mihm, OCSO, Bernard Mihm and William Mihm; and a sister, Mildred FitzGibbon, preceded her in death. She is survived by a brother, Joseph Mihm; nieces, nephews and her Dominican Sisters with whom she shared 75 years of religious life.

Memorials may be made to the Sinsinawa Dominicans, 585 County Road Z, Sinsinawa, WI, 53824-9701 or online at www.sinsinawa.org/donate.