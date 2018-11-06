Priests, deacons, seminarians and religious with credible allegations of sexual abuse of minors

Facebook

The Archdiocese of Atlanta is committed to the protection of minors, as well as to compliance with the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People. In a spirit of transparency and the hope of continued healing for the survivors of abuse, I have decided to release the list of the priests, deacons, seminarians and religious credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor. The list below was compiled from the best information available to us at this time, and covers the period from the establishment of the Diocese of Atlanta in 1956 (we became an archdiocese in 1962) until now.

The list is divided into three parts:

Priests and others under the direct authority of the Archdiocese of Atlanta where a credible allegation of sexual abuse has been made involving conduct within the Archdiocese

Priests and others under the direct authority of a Religious Order, but assigned to the Atlanta Archdiocese where a credible allegation of sexual abuse has been made involving conduct within the Archdiocese

Priests and others where the Archdiocese of Atlanta has not received an allegation of sexual abuse regarding conduct within the Archdiocese, but where a credible allegation of sexual abuse has been made against them elsewhere

The list of credibly accused clergy has been prepared based on the recommendation of the Archdiocesan Review Board, which is composed of members who are laypersons and not in the employ of the archdiocese. This board serves to advise the diocesan/eparchial bishop in his assessment of allegations of sexual abuse of minors as well as in his determination of a cleric’s suitability for ministry following an allegation of abuse. It also assists in reviews of diocesan/eparchial policies and procedures for dealing with sexual abuse of minors.

The list below will be updated if new credible allegations of sexual abuse of a minor are determined.

Along with the publication of this information, I also renew my apology for the damage that young lives have suffered and the profound sorrow and anger that our families have endured. It is a response in faith that must accompany this listing.

† Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory

November 6, 2018