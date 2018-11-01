PATH to have fundraiser dinner Nov. 8

Facebook

ATLANTA—Post Abortion Treatment and Healing, PATH, will have its annual fundraising dinner on Thursday, Nov. 8 at Holy Spirit Church.

This year’s guest speaker is Sheila Harper, president and founder of SaveOne Bible Study. The PATH Ministry became familiar with SaveOne in 2016 and began using that program for its weekly Bible studies, which are offered to men and women in English and Spanish.

The nonprofit works to help those suffering from post-abortion trauma to find forgiveness and healing.

The dinner will be from 7-9 p.m. in McDonough Hall of the parish, located at 4465 Northside Drive, NW, Atlanta.