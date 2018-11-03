Lookout Mountain
Mountain parish breaks ground on new parish hall
Published November 3, 2018
LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN—Parishioners of Our Lady of the Mount Church welcomed Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM, to celebrate Mass and groundbreaking for the church’s new parish hall on Sunday, Oct. 14.
Father Thomas Shuler, pastor, and members of the parish’s capital campaign, building committee and parish council joined Bishop Konzen outside as he blessed the ground following the 9 a.m. Mass. Parishioners captured the moment in the life of the community by taking cell phone pictures.
Our Lady of the Mount is a small, but welcoming church situated on the top of Lookout Mountain near Chattanooga, Tennessee. While the parish is physically located on the Georgia part of the mountain and within the Archdiocese of Atlanta, parishioners live and work in both Tennessee and Georgia. Throughout the year the parish welcomes visitors from across the United States who come to enjoy the area’s parks and attractions.
“To Gather and Grow: Building for Our Future” is the parish’s capital campaign for the project. T.U. Parks Construction began officially working on the project the day after the groundbreaking. The project will also mean the addition of classrooms for the parish.