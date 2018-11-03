Mountain parish breaks ground on new parish hall

Photo by Benjamin Grizzell Breaking ground with ceremonial shovels for construction of a new parish hall at Our Lady of the Mount Church were, from left to right, Father Tom Shuler, pastor; Michelle Coakley, president of parish council; Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM; Sissy Tarumianz, building committee member; Doug Thompson, chair of the finance committee, and Joan Frierson and Jim Sabourin, co-chairs of the capital campaign for the project. Photo by Benjamin Grizzell

LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN—Parishioners of Our Lady of the Mount Church welcomed Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM, to celebrate Mass and groundbreaking for the church’s new parish hall on Sunday, Oct. 14.

Father Thomas Shuler, pastor, and members of the parish’s capital campaign, building committee and parish council joined Bishop Konzen outside as he blessed the ground following the 9 a.m. Mass. Parishioners captured the moment in the life of the community by taking cell phone pictures.

Our Lady of the Mount is a small, but welcoming church situated on the top of Lookout Mountain near Chattanooga, Tennessee. While the parish is physically located on the Georgia part of the mountain and within the Archdiocese of Atlanta, parishioners live and work in both Tennessee and Georgia. Throughout the year the parish welcomes visitors from across the United States who come to enjoy the area’s parks and attractions.

“To Gather and Grow: Building for Our Future” is the parish’s capital campaign for the project. T.U. Parks Construction began officially working on the project the day after the groundbreaking. The project will also mean the addition of classrooms for the parish.