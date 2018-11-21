Melkite clergy of Southern region meet in Atlanta

Photo By Michael Alexander Among those on hand for the annual retreat and protopresbyteral meeting of Melkite clergy were (clockwise, from bottom left) Deacon Andrew Baroody of St. George Melkite Greek-Catholic Church, Birmingham, Ala., Father Justin Rose, pastor of St. George Melkite Greek-Catholic Church, Archimandrite John Azar, pastor of St. John Chrysostom Melkite Church, Atlanta, Deacon Kent Plowman of St. Ignatius of Antioch Melkite Church, Augusta, and Father Fadi Al Mimass of St. Barbara Melkite Church, Houston, Texas.

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

The annual retreat and protopresbyteral meeting of Melkite clergy from the southern region took place Monday, Nov. 5 to Wednesday, Nov. 7, at St. John Chrysostom Melkite Catholic Church, Atlanta.

Some of the topics discussed included: A Byzantine perspective on what a priest is, the church as a sacrament versus institution, ordained priesthood, narcissistic clericalism, married life and asceticism, the return of married clergy tradition to the church in the West, ways of bringing closer a far-flung region and possible Melkite outreaches and missions in the South.

The southern region consists of Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Texas. Atlanta had previously hosted the retreat and meeting in 2005, 2015 and 2016.

St. John Chrysostom Melkite Catholic Church is located 1428 Ponce de Leon, NE, Atlanta. The church is a parish community of the Melkite Eparchy of Newton (Massachusetts) and is joined to the Melkite Greek Catholic Patriarchate of Antioch. Its pastor is Father John Azar.

For more information on the Atlanta church, visit www.stjohnmelkite.org.