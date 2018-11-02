Last year’s Georgia football finalists face off in a regular season rematch

Photo By Michael Alexander As misty rain fell over the field, Blessed Trinity’s Ethan Chauvin (#3) successfully kicks a 22-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, which turned out to be the difference in a closely contested football game against Marist School.

Ten months and 11 days after Blessed Trinity High School and Marist School, Atlanta, played for the Class AAAA state football championship on Marist’s field, the two teams squared off, Oct. 26, on Blessed Trinity’s field in a regular season contest.

In a low-scoring, defensive battle, Blessed Trinity kicker Ethan Chauvin’s field goal early in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference in Blessed Trinity’s 10-7 win over Marist. Both teams entered the game averaging 38 points per game.

With 4:09 remaining in the first quarter, the Marist defense provided the team’s first score when one of its defensive linemen tipped a pass attempt by Blessed Trinity quarterback Jake Smith. It fell right into the hands of Marist defensive back Jon Flor, who scampered across the goal line for a touchdown.

In the last 14 seconds of the second quarter, Blessed Trinity’s Smith threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to JD Bertrand. The teams were tied 7-7 at halftime.

Other than Chauvin’s 3-point kick, each team’s defense managed to keep their opponent’s offense out of end zone and off the score board the remainder of the game.

In their final game of the regular season, Nov. 2, Blessed Trinity (9-0) takes on White County of Cleveland at home. Marist (8-2) has a bye week.