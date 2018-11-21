Atlanta
Holy Spirit Church to host St. John Vianney relic tour
Published November 21, 2018
ATLANTA—Holy Spirit Church will host the Knights of Columbus relic tour of the incorrupt heart of St. John Vianney on Dec. 7 and 8.
The relic is normally kept with the saint’s incorrupt body at the Shrine of St. John Vianney in the Basilique d’Ars in Ars-Sur-Formans, France. St. John Vianney, the “parish priest of Ars,” is known internationally for his priestly and pastoral work. He is the patron saint of diocesan priests and his holiness and integrity is a model for clergy and laity.
A votive Mass will be Friday, Dec. 7 at 9 a.m. with veneration available through 5:50 p.m. Confessions will be heard at the church. On Saturday, Dec. 8, veneration will be from 9 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.
Holy Spirit Church is located at 4465 Northside Drive, Atlanta. Additional parking will be available at Northwest Presbyterian Church, 4300 Northside Drive.
For additional details on the St. Jean Vianney relic tour, visit www.hsccatl.com/relic.