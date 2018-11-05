Adrian Dominican Sister Virginia O’Reilly, former St. Mary’s teacher, dies

Facebook

ADRIAN, Michigan—Sister Virginia O’Reilly, formerly known as Sister Joan Patricia O’Reilly, died Sept. 24, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian, Michigan. She was 91 years of age and in the 75th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.

Sister Virginia was born in Detroit, Michigan, to George and Alice (Hall) O’Reilly. She graduated from St. Joseph Academy in Adrian, and received a bachelor of science degree in mathematics from Barry College (University) in Miami Shores, Florida; a master of science degree in mathematics from Catholic University in Washington, D.C.; a master of education degree in guidance from Siena Heights College (University), and a doctor of philosophy degree in clinical psychology from the California School of Professional Psychology in San Francisco, California.

Sister O’Reilly spent more than 28 years ministering in education including serving as an elementary teacher at St. Mary’s School, Rome. She served at St. Mary’s for the 1949-1950 school year.

In addition to her Georgia service, she also taught at schools in Chicago and St. Charles, Illinois; Miami Beach, Florida; and Detroit, Royal Oak, Adrian and Madison Heights, Michigan. She was chairperson of the math department of St. Dominic College in St. Charles, Illinois, from 1964-67. She ministered for 15 years as a psychologist and clinical psychologist from California to South Africa. Sister O’Reilly was director of studies for two years and director of research for one year for the Adrian Dominican Sisters. She became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in 2005, and served for three years as library assistant.

Sister O’Reilly is survived by a sister, Patricia Rush of Schenectady, New York, and was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Joan.

A funeral Mass was celebrated Sept. 26.

Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 East Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, Michigan, 49221.