St. Pius X grad professes vows with Apostles of the Sacred Heart of Jesus

HAMDEN, Conn.—On Saturday, Aug. 4, Sister Kathryn Press, ASCJ, professed perpetual vows during a eucharistic liturgy at Mount Sacred Heart, the provincial house of the Apostles of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Hamden, Connecticut.

Sister Kathryn, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Press of Atlanta, is a former parishioner of St. Jude the Apostle Church and a 1997 graduate of the school. She also graduated from St. Pius X High School, Atlanta. Sister Kathryn earned a bachelor’s degree in religious studies, cum laude, from St. Mary’s College, Notre Dame, Indiana and a master’s of divinity degree from Aquinas Institute of Theology, St. Louis, Missouri. She teaches at Our Lady of Pompeii School in New York, New York.

The main celebrant of the liturgy was Archbishop Leonard P. Blair of the Archdiocese of Hartford, Connecticut. A dinner at Mount Sacred Heart Academy for Sisters, families and friends followed the Mass of perpetual profession.

The Apostles of the Sacred Heart of Jesus are actively engaged in the ministries of elementary and secondary education, special education, social and parish ministry, health care and immigration ministry.