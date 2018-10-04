St. Peter Church honors first responders with parish Blue Mass

Father Tim Gadziala, pastor of St. Peter Church, LaGrange, gives St. Michael the Archangel prayer cards to first responders at the parish’s annual Blue Mass Aug. 22.

LAGRANGE—First responders from the LaGrange community gathered at St. Peter Church for the parish’s Blue Mass on Wednesday, Aug. 22.

Father Tim Gadziala, pastor of St. Peter, celebrated the Mass with more than 40 honorees from the LaGrange Police and Fire Departments, Troup County Sheriff’s Office and the ambulance service attending.

LaGrange Police Department Chief Lou Dekmar served as one of the lectors at the Mass.

During Mass, Father Gadziala gave St. Michael the Archangel prayer cards to all first responders. St. Michael is the patron of police officers.

Following Mass, first responders enjoyed a dinner reception in the parish hall.

It was the second annual Blue Mass at St. Peter Church.

In the United States, the Blue Mass tradition dates back to 1934, when Father Thomas Dade of the Archdiocese of Baltimore formed the Catholic Police and Fireman’s Society, celebrating the inaugural Blue Mass for police officers and firemen that year.