‘Repairing The World’ promotes Catholic, Jewish relations

ATLANTA—The Archdiocese of Atlanta and American Jewish Committee (AJC) Atlanta Regional Office will host a community discussion, “Repairing the World: Finding Unity in Our Diversity.” The free program will be Thursday, Oct. 25, at Holy Spirit Church, 4465 Northside Drive, NW, Atlanta.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. A reception will be at 6 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. discussion. Speakers will be Rabbi Brad Levenberg and Sister Mary Priniski, OP, Ph.D. They will discuss social action in the Catholic and Jewish communities. Rabbi Levenberg is associate rabbi at Temple Sinai in Sandy Springs. Sister Mary is interim director of the Aquinas Center at Candler School of Theology, Emory.

The event is free, but registration is required for planning. Visit online at ajc.org/atlanta/repairingtheworld2018 to register.